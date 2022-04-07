UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Shark Tank Contestant Nathaniel Holzapfel is facing another sex crime charge from an incident stemming from July 2021.

Police said Holzapfel was charged on Thursday with one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony after police say inappropriately touched a minor.

In July 2021, Holzapfel met with the minor in Orem at a music concert. She told police that he was “very touchy for someone she had just met.” He told the victim that she was trying to “desensitize” her, documents show.

Holzapfel grabbed the victim inappropriately and she asked him to “not do that.” Charging documents show Holzapfel continued to make more sexual advances toward the victim.

The victim continued to refuse Holzapfel’s actions.

Holzapfel is facing another forcible sexual abuse charge along with two counts of lewdness for an incident that took place between October and November of 2021.

The victim, in this case, told police that Holzapfel inappropriately touched her while she was sitting at a desk. Holzapfel approached the victim on a second occasion and repeated the same actions, this time exposing himself to the victim. The same situation happened a third time, and another person walked into the room while Holzapfel exposed himself to the victim, court documents state.

Aside from sex crimes, Holzapfel came under fire in October 2021 for communications fraud.

In October of 2021, Holzapfel was arrested and accused of fraud after he started a relationship with a woman and convinced her to transfer the ownership interest in her home to him. Holzapfel allegedly then sold the woman’s home in the summer of 2020 without the woman’s knowledge.

The proceeds were then deposited into an account in a business registered in Alaska with general partners listed as Holzapfel and his wife, court records state.

The woman told police that Holzapfel did not tell her about his marriage or let her speak with his family. Holzapfel allegedly used the funds from the victim’s home to pay off his own debts.

Another victim who investigators said has “significant health problems and a disabled, total care adult child in a wheelchair” came forward alleging that Holzapfel ran the same scheme on her.