Former Utah police officer charged after shooting at vehicle

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A police officer in northern Utah is now facing two charges after investigators say he fired shots at a vehicle trying to maneuver away from him.

Court records show Joshua Lindsey, a former Woods Cross Police officer, has been charged with two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault.

According to investigators, in February, Lindsey was at the Manheim Auto Auction in Woods Cross as an on-duty officer. While charging at a vehicle with two people inside trying to maneuver away from him, Lindsey is said to have fired four rounds from his duty handgun.

“Fortunately for all concerned, the defendant’s shots hit the vehicle and missed the victims inside,” court documents read.

Officials tell ABC4 the suspects in the vehicle appeared to have been driving backward away from Lindsey, who has been removed from the department.