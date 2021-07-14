Former Utah police officer arrested, accused of having sex with teenager

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah police officer is facing numerous charges after having sex with a minor.

According to arresting documents, 29-year-old Edward Cann, a former officer with West Valley City Police, was arrested Tuesday on eight charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and unlawfully providing shelter with a runaway.

In June, police were notified of a teenaged girl that had left her home and not returned. While investigating the girl’s disappearance, police say they learned the girl had gotten into a vehicle belonging to Cann.

Investigators visited Cann’s home, where he allegedly admitted to having picked the girl up from a store and taken her back to his home. She had left the next day, and Cann told police he had not seen her since.

The girl was found the day after police spoke with Cann. She allegedly told police she had been at Cann’s home for four days, adding that they had had consensual sexual intercourse multiple times.

According to the girl, after “Cann received information that the police were looking for him, Cann told her to leave.”

Online records show Cann was a police officer with West Valley City. No other details are available at this time.