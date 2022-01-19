Former Utah lawmaker arrested in child porn investigation

UTAH (ABC4) – A former Utah state lawmaker has been charged with 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after child pornography was allegedly found on his computer.

On July 31, 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received two reports from the electronic service provider (ESP) that multiple files of child pornography were uploaded to one of their user accounts.

The NCMEC determined that most of the IP addresses used to access the account were located in Utah, and subsequently forwarded the report to the Utah Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Upon review of the files, a search warrant was submitted to the ESP for the reported account, which investigators used to discover that Jeffery Vern Fox, a former Utah legislator and registered sex offender, was the owner of the account, according to arresting documents.

Fox, who is currently 74 years old, was federally convicted in 2013 for possession of child pornography and placed on probation for 15 years, had his probation end early in 2019 for completing the terms of his sentence.

According to court documents on his current charges, Fox was not only in possession of but distributed child pornography files, similarly to his previous conviction.

On Jan. 18, 2022, a search warrant was served at his home in Salt Lake County, where police found a plastic tote bag full of documents depicting erotic stories involving children.

The files found on his desktop computer showed images and videos of children as young as three years old.

Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801-281-1211 or your local law enforcement agency.