Former Utah Jazz player Elijah Millsap accuses Dennis Lindsey of bigoted comment

(ABC4) — Former Utah Jazz player, Elijah Millsap, says the team’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, Dennis Lindsey, made a bigoted remark six years ago in Millsap’s exit interview.

Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana”. — Elijah (@Elijah_Millsap) February 25, 2021

Millsap’s tweet states, “Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana”.

According to Millsap’s post, Lindsey made the comment in the presence of Quin Snyder, the Jazz’s head coach, on April 16, 2015. Both Lindsey and Snyder still hold the respective positions on the team.

Lindsey responded Wednesday night, “I categorically deny making that statement.”

Head coach Quin Snyder, who was at the meeting said last night after the Jazz 114-89 victory over the Lakers, “Honestly, I don’t remember the conversation. “I can’t fathom Dennis saying something like that.”

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was on the team in 2015, was asked if he remembered if Millsap harbored any ill feelings towards Lindsey.

“Elijah was actually one of the guys that I was close with when he was part of the team a few years ago,” Gobert said. “So I’m just going to reach out to him and find out. Until we have more information, it’s hard to tell. It was six years ago, so it’s tough to understand, but hopefully we can get more information.”

As of Thursday morning, the post had been retweeted 160 times.

“Bigot behavior is still very well present in our Country and should be exposed and expunged,” Millsap tweeted in the same Twitter thread.

Millsap played in 67 games over two seasons for the Jazz from 2014-2016. He is the brother of former Jazz forward Paul Millsap.