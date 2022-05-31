CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Carbon High School golf team coach was arrested for sexual abuse on Thursday.

Kenneth George Otani, 54, was arrested on charges of forcible sexual abuse, forcible sodomy, and object rape.

On July 12, 2018, a 16-year-old member of the Carbon High School golf team told police Otani asked her what she would do if he molested her while in the Carbon County Golf Course Driving Range building, court records state.

After asking the minor this question, Otani allegedly grabbed the girl’s face, kissed her on the mouth, and grabbed her inappropriately. The minor said Otani continued to assault her sexullty

Otani continued to be a Carbon High School golf coach into 2020, officials say.