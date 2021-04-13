Former Utah governor to speak at Dixie State commencement ceremony

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Former Utah Governor Gary Herbert is set to be the featured speaker at Dixie State University’s commencement ceremony on May 7.

The ceremony, which will be held in the university’s on-campus football stadium, Greater Zion Stadium, will be the 110th in the school’s history.

“We are honored that former Governor Herbert is joining us in celebrating Dixie State University graduates and sharing his insights at our 110th Commencement Ceremony,” Dixie State President Richard B. Williams said in a press release. “Through his experience as governor and a successful professional, he has accumulated a wealth of knowledge that will greatly benefit our graduates as they go on to contribute to our community and the workforce.”

A member of the Republican party, Herbert served two complete terms as Utah’s governor from 2009-2021 and was succeeded by Spencer J. Cox, who worked as his lieutenant governor from 2013-2021. Herbert took office as governor in 2009 after Jon Huntsman stepped down to become the Ambassador to China and won a special election in 2010 to remain in the position.

A graduate of BYU, Herbert also served in the Utah National Guard for six years He also launched a lucrative real estate and brokerage company before his days in politics

Other universities in Utah have also announced big-name graduation ceremony speakers. Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is slated to be the keynote speaker at the University of Utah’s commencement on May 6.

The 2021 commencement could be the last one held under the “Dixie State” monicker. The university is currently working to change the school’s name. Governor Cox signed a bill on March 17 in support of the name change.