Former Utah governor becoming president of Tabernacle Choir

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former Utah governor is taking on a new role close to home.

Mike Leavitt served from 1993 to 2003 as the state’s 14th governor before becoming the Administrator of the EPA under former President George W. Bush. Soon after, he became Secretary of Health and Human Services.

On Friday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will announce Leavitt will become president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Leavitt will be joined by his wife, Jacalyn, in fulfilling the new role.

The former governor will replace Ron Jarrett, who has served as president of the Choir since August 2012.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered its events, the Tabernacle Choir is preparing to make a comeback. Here’s what you need to know.