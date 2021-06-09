Former Utah governor announces new role

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former governor will join a Utah company’s advisory council.

Former Governor Gary Herbert will serve as the Chair of TETON Sports Advisory Council, a new function for the company. A Wednesday release says Herbert will lead a team of experts to guide the company through growth.

TETON Sports has a warehouse and showroom in Salt Lake City, providing camping, hiking, and backpacking gear for 15 years.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to lead the advisory council at this growing company. I was attracted to TETON Sports because of what they offer to their customers—quality outdoor gear at a phenomenal price. It’s this mix of quality and value that has enabled them to help more people get outdoors and a reason they’re poised to be a big name in the industry,” says Herbert, Utah’s 17th governor.

Scott and Christine Holmes of Cedar Hills founded TETON Sports in 2005. After Scott spent 13 years at the helm, Heather Stone of American Fork took over as president in 2018. TETON Sports started by selling sleeping bags and cots through Sportman’s Warehouse. Since then, the company has expanded its offering to include tents, pads, backpacks, and other camping necessitites through Amazon and other retailers.

Herbert, during his terms, founded the country’s first state Office of Outdoor Recreation.