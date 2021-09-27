Former Utah football team member Josh Gordon signs with Kansas City

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 17: Josh Gordon #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (ABC4) The Chiefs are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances.

The expectation is he will join the active roster as soon as he’s up to speed.

The 30-year-old Gordon was one of the league’s dynamic players early in his career with the Cleveland Browns, where he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving during the 2013 season. However, he quickly became entangled in off-the-field issues, leading to six suspensions over a span of six years, five of them for some form of substance abuse.

Gordon has also been on the roster for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

In his college days, Gordon was on scholarship at Baylor University before receiving an indefinite suspension after testing positive for marijuana. He transferred to the University of Utah in 2011 where he practiced and worked out with the team, but did not dress for any games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.