Former Utah firefighter sentenced to prison in rape case

UTAH (ABC4) – A former Utah deputy fire chief has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to raping a fellow firefighter.

Austin James Corry, 29, of Millard County, was charged with the rape of a female firefighter back in 2018.

After accepting a plea deal, Corry has been sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree forcible sex abuse.

ABC4 obtained audio recordings from the victim who was a firefighter in the town of Kanosh. She claimed Austin Corry raped her several times beginning in 2015. She also reported the rapes to the fire chief, who happened to be Corry’s father.

During a preliminary hearing in Millard County, the woman, whose name will not be revealed, offered emotional testimony about what happened. She said she was called to the fire station by Corry. He needed help with equipment. But it took a different turn when both were in the fire truck.

“He said this will only take a minute,” the woman testified. “He pulled my legs up so I slid. I was laying down. He pulled my sweats down. He raped me.”

She said they were alone at the fire station and she attempted to fight him off. She testified that she said no several times.

“He pulled his pants down and he pulled me into him and he laid over the top of me,” she said.

She claimed she told a friend but never went to police. But she continued working as a volunteer firefighter in Kanosh. A year later, she said Corry had her try new uniform fire pants at the station and it happened again.

“He got my pants down,” she said. “I guess at some point I just gave up. I don’t know. I think he (sobs)…. I couldn’t fight him anymore. I had double shoulder surgery. I just can’t fight anymore.”

“He asked me if Austin raped me and I told him ‘yes,’: she said. “He told me that he was pissed and that he wanted to kick his a–- and that he would take care of it.

But according to the civil lawsuit, Austin Corry was never investigated and kept his job.

She too remained working as a firefighter.

“I loved my job,” she testified.

But then she was raped a third time according to her testimony.

In court, she claimed Corry’s father refused to take action.

“His reaction was ‘what did you do?’” she said. “I was furious. His answer was just stay away from him.”

Corry was also previously charged in a second rape case that occurred in November 2016.