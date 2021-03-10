Former Utah DNR employee charged for defrauding state out of $1.3 million

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former State of Utah Department of Natural Resources has been charged after he allegedly awarded multiple bids to his paving company.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that five counts of communication fraud, one count of pattern of unlawful activity, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of using position to secure privileges have been filed against Daniel Clark of Kaysville.

According to a Tuesday release, the charges come after an internal state purchasing audit of the Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks and Recreation was conducted in early March 2020. That audit revealed Clark awarded multiple construction and paving bids to his company, Colt Paving, Inc., for which Clark is president and sole employee.

The Attorney General’s Office says charging documents reveal Clark has been a State of Utah employee since June 1997. They allege he used his position as Construction and Development Manager to produce false quotation bid sheets, authorize payment to his company, and deposited the money into his bank account for fictitious projects at various state park locations.

Over the last two decades, authorities say Clark’s fraudulent scheme resulting in obtaining more than $1.3 million to which he was not entitled.

The Attorney General’s office says the Department of Natural Resources disciplined and terminated Clark from his position in July 2020. The DNR shared the following statement with ABC4:

We appreciate the dedication of investigators from the Attorney General’s office. We also recognize the efforts of auditors from the Utah Department of Administrative Services and the extensive research conducted by leadership from the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation that identified the alleged fraud.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources takes any potential breach of public trust seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the abuse of public funds. All employees are expected to be responsible stewards of public funds and to demonstrate integrity in how and where the state’s money is spent.

The alleged misuse of public funds by Dan Clark was discovered last July by State Park’s leadership. The attorney general’s office was immediately contacted and Clark’s employment was terminated the day after being interviewed by DNR and Division leadership.

Since this incident, significant internal changes have been made to strengthen financial safeguards, including further segregation of duties; enhanced verifications of purchases; additional purchasing and fraud detection training and enhanced disciplinary action for violating purchasing guidelines.