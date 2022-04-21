SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) trooper has been indicted on several counts of sexual abuse toward multiple minors.

Bryan Bruce Adams, 45, has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of forcible sexual abuse, and two counts of lewdness involving a child, court records state.

According to court documents, Adams exposed himself to three minors on at least two separate occasions between October 2019 to October 2021. During that same time period, Adams allegedly abused children in ways that he “derived sexual gratification.”

Adams was placed on administrative leave on March 13, three days after the department received a complaint. He resigned on April 11, 2022.

In a statement, Utah Highway Patrol said:

“The Utah Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standards is currently completing an internal investigation, to include a review of the criminal charges resulting from the UCSO investigation, as well as internal policy violations. At the conclusion of this investigation, the findings will be referred to Utah Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST).”

UHP went on to say:

“The mission of the Utah Highway Patrol can only be accomplished by maintaining the public trust and confidence of those we serve. Criminal charges of this nature are extremely serious and do not represent the standards we strive to attain or the values we hold at UHP.”

Adams had been working as a trooper since November 2012.