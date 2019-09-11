Former teacher granted parole for sex crimes against teens, released from prison

UPDATE (09/11/2019) – Brianne Altice was released from prison on Tuesday Sept. 10. She will remain on parole until 2045 unless granted an early termination.

She remains on the sex offender registry.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former high school teacher who told the parole board two weeks ago that she’s learned a valuable lesson, has been granted parole.

Brianne Altice has been in prison since July 2015. She was convicted of having sex with three underage male students at Davis High.

On April 16, she appeared before a parole hearing officer in hopes of being paroled and on Wednesday, The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole made the decision to allow Altice to be released from Prison on September 10.

ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz was at the parole hearing and said Altice said the last four years in prison has made her a better person and won’t make the same mistakes again.

“I placed myself in positions that I shouldn’t have, started rationalizing, started justifying,” Altice told her hearing officer.

“I have found self-love and self-compassion again,” Altice said. “All of this has come within these walls. It can be very dark and very debilitating at times and you really have to have some good boundaries to make it in here.”

You can read Marcos Ortiz’s story from the parole hearing at ABC4.com.

