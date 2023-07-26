STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) — Travis Stephen Romney, former Chief of Police in Stockton, has been charged with theft and communications fraud.

The Utah Attorney General has filed charges against Romney following an investigation by The Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigations for his alleged involvement in embezzlement between 2016 and 2022.

According to court documents, investigators were given information in February 2023 by a then-current Stockton town official about irregularities in checks issued to Romney.

Evidence collected during the investigation indicated discrepancies between the reported DUI shifts worked by Romney and the corresponding payments received from the Utah Highway Safety Office to reimburse the town of Stockton.

Payroll records and checks paid to Romney show that from 2016-2022, he received $228,441.36 for DUI shift reimbursements. Highway Safety’s records show that for that same time period, Highway Safety reimbursed the town of Stockton $109,797.21 for Romney’s DUI shifts. The payments should be the same. The difference between what Romney was paid and the amount of money that Highway Safety reimbursed the town of Stockton for is $118, 644.15.