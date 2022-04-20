SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former Salt Lake City police officer has been sentenced to prison time after being convicted of 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jonathan Isaac Dew was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison after being convicted on March 8, 2022, the Utah Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.

Dew was in “a position of trust” when police searched his laptop back in 2018 and found inappropriate pictures of children.

The content found on Dew’s computer was described in court as “horrific”; containing images of toddlers ages two and three being sexually assaulted, officials say.

Dew used what the Utah Attorney General’s Office described as “extremely sophisticated methods to cover his tracks” some of which included using advanced encryption software.

“Our office continues to prosecute all child porn and exploitation cases as aggressively as we can, and I’m proud of the work by our ICAC investigation and prosecution teams on this case,” said Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. “Any matters involving child exploitation are tragic. And here, where a former peace officer is involved, it is even more disturbing. We must hold accountable not only the creators, suppliers, and distributors of child porn but also consumers, such as in this case, who create demand for the abuse to occur.”

Officials say although many of these types of cases receive a sentence of 0-210 days in jail, the Utah Attorney General’s Office argued, and the Second District Court judge in the case agreed, that a more severe sentence was appropriate.