SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former Salt Lake City Police Officer has been sentenced for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Hardin, 50, was sentenced to 18 months of probation after entering a guilty plea earlier this year, court records state. Hardin is also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

In January, Hardin pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building after he and his stepmother flew to Washington to attend the rallies scheduled to happen at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show.

The two entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door and later walked south to the building’s crypt, where Hardin took a photo near a bust of Abraham Lincoln.

During the investigation, police received a tip telling federal authorities Hardin texted him, “We stormed the Capitol, I am in Here now. I know you don’t like Trump, but He is the rightful President!”

Two people ultimately came forward with information on Hardin’s involvement during the January 6 insurrection.

Hardin’s attorney blamed “herd mentality” on the former cop’s decision to participate in the riot. When discussing sentencing, Hardin’s attorney cited the defendants that were charged and convicted of similar misdemeanors who did not receive incarceration — requesting similar treatment for Hardin.