SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Sandy Fire Captain, Clinton Mckee, has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail on seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to an officer with the Attorney General’s Office, Mckee admitted to hiding cameras in rooms where teenage girls were getting undressed and sharing pornographic material involving children online.

Investigators searched McKee’s home on Thursday and discovered videos of teenage girls getting undressed. Mckee had allegedly recorded the videos at a home business. Mckee reportedly admitted to keeping the videos for his own gratification.

The Sandy Fire Department and the Sandy Police Department released the following statement:

“Sandy City officials were deeply troubled to learn Sandy Fire Department Captain Clinton McKee was the subject of an open criminal investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s office. Captain McKee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation into the allegation of criminal conduct. Sandy City leadership and staff are committed to complete transparency and will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s office regarding their investigation.”

Mckee has since been released from his duties working for the city.

Nick Arteaga, the prevention coordinator for Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault, says filming people undressing without their consent is a form of sexual violence. “Now that internet usage is so much more prevalent it’s absolutely a medium in which people can be violated, blackmailed,” said Arteaga.

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Justice, one in eight people who watch child pornography act on it in person.

“When a trusted authority figure or an entrusted adult takes advantage of someone who can’t give consent, it’s absolutely traumatizing,” said Arteaga. They also say survivors of these types of crimes can be impacted in many ways, even if they are not harmed physically. “It causes a lot of psychological distress, a lot of mental illness and the sad thing is, it happens all too often,” said Arteaga.

The Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault (UCASA) shares resources on their webpage to help survivors of sexual assault. The organization also has a sexual assault awareness campaign, Denim Day, on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to the organization, Denim Day started in 1999 shortly after an Italian Supreme Court judge overturned a rape conviction, because they believed the 18-year-old rape survivor’s jeans were so tight, her 46-year-old driving instructor couldn’t have removed them himself before sexually assaulting her. Therefore, she must have assisted in the removal of her jeans, implying consent.

The UCASA says the campaign serves to remind people that what people wear does not imply consent.