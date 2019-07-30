Former prosecutor: Evidence in Mackenzie Lueck murder case circumstantial

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – ABC4 has obtained search warrant documents connected with the murder of a University of Utah student last month.

Ayoola Ajayi was expected to face a judge Monday, but the hearing postponed.

ABC4 obtained search warrant documents in connection with the murder of Mackenzie Lueck. Her body found bound in Logan Canyon.

We showed the documents to former prosecutor Kent Morgan who they are some of the most detailed he’s ever seen.

But he says he doesn’t see any obvious proof — that prosecutors have a case based on witness testimony.

“I see nothing but circumstantial evidence, and all that circumstantial evidence talks about the disposal of a body. None of that evidence talks about the commission of a homicide and killing Ms. Lueck.”

Ajayi is scheduled to be back in court on August 26.

