Former P.E. teacher pleads guilty to child abuse

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former P.E. teacher pleaded guilty to felony child abuse for assaulting a student back in April.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Anthony Chidester, a teacher at Rockwell Charter High School in Pleasant Grove, was accused of grabbing a 14-year-old student by the neck, throwing him to the ground and pinning him to a wall.

When administrators learned what happened, Chidester was asked to leave the campus. The student sustained injuries to his neck and shoulder.

In exchange for his plea, Chidester will not face jail time but will be on probation for two years. If he completes his probation successfully, his felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

In a statement released by Chidester, he apologized to the student and his family over his behavior during court on Monday. The parents of the student agree the plea deal is fair.

What others are clicking on: