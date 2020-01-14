Former nurse sentenced to 5 years for exposing patients to hepatitis C

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A former Utah nurse learned her fate after she confessed to stealing patients’ medications and infecting multiple patients with hepatitis C.

In federal court Monday, a judge sentenced Elet Neilson, 53, of Layton to five years in prison.

Back in September, she pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product and fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance.

Between July 2013 and November 2014, Neilson was an emergency room nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden where she admittedly injected herself with painkillers intended for patients, transmitting hep-C to seven patients in the process.

“As sad as addiction may be, it is not without victims. This case illustrates addiction’s wake of tragedy like few others,” U.S. Attorney for Utah John W. Huber said in a statement Monday. “At least seven unwitting and innocent victims were in vulnerable positions when the nurse defendant recklessly exposed them to, and infected them with a serious and stigmatizing disease. These convictions represent knowing and intentional conduct that went well beyond an unwise decision made amidst addiction.”

