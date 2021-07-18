FOUND: Former NFL QB’s mom found safe after being reported missing in Salt Lake City

FOXBOROUGH, MA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shakes hands with Luke Falk #8 of the New York Jets after a game at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Analee Falk has been found safe.

In a phone call with ABC4.com, Salt Lake City Police says Analee was found safe and out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

In a follow-up social media post by Luke Falk, the former NFL QB expressed his gratitude for all the help and support:

My mom has been found! The police were tipped off just a little while ago at an apartment complex with somebody matching my mom’s description. They arrived immediately and fortuantely it was her. They got her the medical attention she needed and she is now at a local hospital getting treatment. Thank you to everyone for all of your effort in the past 24 hours. From all of the police officers working tirelessly, to all of the your requests, suggestions, tips, information, and for the search party last night. This was a total collective effort and I got to see the amazingly good and compassionate side of humanity. Words can’t express my gratitude. Thank you. -Luke Falk

ORIGINAL STORY: Former NFL QB’s mom goes missing in Salt Lake City, SLCPD asking for help

SUNDAY 7.18.21 10:13 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Former NFL Quarterback Luke Falk and his family have filed a missing persons report after his mom didn’t return home following a night out in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police Department tells ABC4.com that Analee Falk is a white 5’9″ 59-year-old woman with a medium build, brown hair with blonde highlights, and blue eyes.

Police say Analee was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday near a downtown bar wearing white flowing pants, a leopard print flowing shirt, and no shoes (reports indicate her shoes had broken).

Luke posted a picture of his mom on social media (linked here) with the following message:

“My mom @analeefalk has been missing since last night and was last seen with my uncle Zach and Aunt Kata at Twist Bar and Bistro in downtown Salt Lake. Address: 32 E Exchange Pl

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

United States They last saw her at 10:30pm when she said she was going to the restroom. She then disappeared. She doesn’t have her purse, wallet, and cell phone and has no shoes on. She was wearing white pants as well. Swipe right- This is the only photo I have been given of her last night. Please contact me if any of you have seen her, heard from her or have any information that can help us. Please reach out to either myself @nataleefalk @alexasheamusic @coach_johns89 Thank you”

Salt Lake City Police are asking for any information regarding the whereabouts of Analee and ask residents to call 901-799-3000 and cite case #21-125908.

According to NFL.com, Luke Falk is from Logan, Utah, and went to Washington State. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Luke also played for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.