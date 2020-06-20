Former Midvale Mayor of 20 years passes away

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – JoAnn Seghini, a former Mayor of Midvale for 20 years, has passed away. Her family announced through social media that the former mayor passed away Friday evening.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Seghini was involved in Midvale politics for more than 30 years. She was a native Utahn, attended the University of Utah and worked in the Jordan School District for more than 30 years. She was the first woman to be elected to a public office in Midvale,

According to her family, Seghini passed away after an 18-month battle with dementia and post-stroke complications.