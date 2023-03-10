SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The former Juab County clerk-auditor is now being investigated by the Utah Attorney General’s Office for alleged election offenses.

In a press release, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says she requested Attorney General Sean Reyes to investigate Alaina E. Lofgran for potential election misconduct that happened before she left office at the end of 2022.

A subpoena had been served to Lofgran on Monday, March 6.

Current Juab County officials reported Lofgran’s alleged election misconduct to Henderson in February 2023, according to the press release.

“Trust in elections is a hallmark of our system of government. All reports of election violations are treated with utmost urgency,” Henderson said. “So far, the allegations and evidence warrant a state investigation that could involve criminal charges. I want to thank Juab County officials who immediately brought these problems to light and have cooperated fully.”

Representatives of the Utah Attorney General’s Office say they have no comment while the investigation is ongoing.