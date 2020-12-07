Former Jr. High teacher charged with rape of 14-year-old

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former teacher and coach at Mt. Nebo Junior High school in Payson has been charged for raping a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

The incidents reportedly started in February 2019 when Zachery Kent Denison had sexual intercourse with a female student at the school.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident happened about ten times in various locations in Utah County.

The first incident of sexual intercourse reportedly happened in a vehicle in Payson Canyon in February 2019. According to a probable cause statement, the sexual assaults continued to happen at least once a month and up to several times a month for a year.

The probable cause statement added that there were at least two occasions of sexual intercourse and oral sex in Orem at Denison’s residence during the months of March through June 2019.

Denison also had sexual intercourse with the teenager in her own house in Genola, according to a probable cause statement.

After Denison moved to Colorado, he would travel back to Utah occasionally where he would assault the teenager by having sexual intercourse with her at a home in Eagle Mountain in August and November of 2019.

Denison is being held without bail.

Denison has been charged with multiple counts of rape.