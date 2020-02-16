Former Green Beret shares lessons he learned from his time in combat at book signing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former Green Beret and Salt Lake City resident has a message from his time in Combat and he has written a book about it.

Jason Van Camp was at the trolley square for a book signing. the book is called “Deliberate Discomfort, How U.S. Special Operations Forces overcome fear and dare to win by getting comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Van camp said, “it’s not about yourself. It’s about people to your left and to your right. It’s about overcoming your own fears, and your own adversity. Your comfort zone, your safe space, in and of itself, it’s a good thing. But in order to succeed you have to get out of that comfort zone that safe space you have to get out of that comfort zone as quick as you possibly can.”

He added that discomfort is not negative, he says it is positive. His book comes out next week.

