Former Cox campaign manager resigns amid accusations of sexual misconduct

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A former campaign manager for Utah Governor Spencer Cox has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Gov. Cox and Lieutenant Gov. Diedre Henderson released the news in a joint statement Thursday afternoon.

According to the statement, the former campaign manager, Austin Cox (he is of no relation to Gov. Cox), was previously placed on administrative leave after a former campaign employee told Cox and Henderson that she “believed she was the victim of sexual misconduct.”

We were devastated to learn of this abuse of trust and condemn this kind of behavior in the strongest terms. pic.twitter.com/VhO0EDL88R — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) October 7, 2021

An investigation conducted by an outside firm was able to substantiate the woman’s claims and also found previous unreported hostile conduct towards other members of the governor’s campaign team.

The former campaign manager resigned from his position before the investigation concluded, according to a statement from Gov. Cox. He has not been formally charged.

“I was devastated to learn of this violation of trust and deeply saddened by the pain it has caused,” Gov. Cox said in a statement Thursday. “I have apologized to the victim of this misconduct and other campaign staffers who experienced this harmful work environment. I take full responsibility for the failure of the campaign’s policies and procedures to prevent this from happening.”

Lt Gov. Henderson also issued the following statement on the misconduct, saying,

“This brave woman brought her experiences to light despite tremendous risk and personal hardship. It took incredible courage for her to speak up. We hope that any other victim of sexual or workplace misconduct knows that they have advocated and allies in us.”

After posting the statement to Twitter, Gov. Cox also tweeted that they had made resources available to the victim of the misconduct and that his office has offered to pay for any of the victim’s prior doctor or therapy visits.