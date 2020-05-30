Former classmates remember fallen officer Nate Lyday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – While the Ogden community mourns the loss of fallen officer Nate Lyday – who was born and raised in the area – some who went to high school with him said they will not forget him.

“I just remember that he would always tell jokes and make us all laugh,” said former classmate Bryce Smith. “And he would always smile, and he was really good about that. He was always laughing. I always loved going to class and being there with him.”

Lyday is a 2013 graduate of Ogden High School and yearbook photos show he was a member of Project Lead the Way and the photography organization.

Nate Lyday poses with other students at Ogden High School who were a part of Project Lead the Way in 2013.

Nate Lyday poses and other students at Ogden High School who were a part of the photography organization in 2013.

Smith said Lyday worked at Fresh Market near his parents’ home, and when he would stop by, Lyday would say hi and talk about his hopes of becoming an officer.

“He would talk about how much he wanted to do the police academy and how he was working towards that,” Smith said.

For 15 months, Lyday would serve the greater Ogden community before his end of watch Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a very selfless job and you know you’re putting yourself out there for the safety of others,” said another classmate Kylee Frost. “And obviously, that’s what he did and I’m very grateful for people like him who are willing to do that.”