Former BYU professor accused of sexually abusing female student

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A former associate professor at Brigham Young University has been charged with forcible sexual abuse of a female student.

According to the probable cause statement, geography department associate professor Michael Clay assaulted that student between January and March of 2020.

Document state, “the victim estimated that she met with Defendant more than 20 times during this time period. Defendant would play meditation music during these visits and told the victim that his office was a safe place and that she should not tell anyone what went on there.”

The documents also state Clay led the victim to believe their interactions were a form of therapy for her past emotional issues and told her “she needed to practice how to be a good wife.”

The Utah County Attorney’s Office charged Clay with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100