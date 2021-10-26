Former BYU athletic director dies at 93

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Former Brigham Young University coach and athletic director, the legendary Glen Tuckett, has passed away at his Provo home. He was 93.

The university says Tuckett retired from BYU in 1993 following 34 years of service as a coach, teacher, and administrator. He became the athletic director in July 1976 after 17 seasons as the head baseball coach. Tuckett was also the assistant football coach for seven years.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Tuckett family at Glen’s passing and want to express our immense gratitude for everything he did for BYU Athletics,” says Tom Holmoe, BYU director of athletics. “The awards and statistics during Glen’s tenure speak for themselves. What Glen did here was remarkable, and much of the success we experience here today can be traced back to the foundation Glen helped lay.”

Glen Tuckett (BYU)

According to a statement from BYU, the university won the Western Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup 16 of Tuckett’s 17 seasons as athletic director. During his tenure, student-athletes won numerous national awards, including a Heisman trophy and four Davey O’Brien Awards.

Tuckett is also largely to thank for the expansion of Cougar Stadium, bringing it to 65,000 seats after the 1981 football season. In 1974, Tuckett coached the USA Baseball to a championship at the World Amateur Baseball Tournament for its second time in the 22-year history of the event.

Tuckett is originally from Murray and was an all-around athlete while in high school. He went on to play nine seasons of professional baseball with the Salt Lake Bees, Salem Senators, and Lewiston Broncos. Tuckett is a graduate of the University of Utah. Before joining the BYU baseball staff in 1959, Tuckett coached football, basketball, and baseball for six years at West High in Salt Lake City. In 1962, he earned a master’s from BYU and, 13 years later, received his doctorate from the university.

For 18 months, Tuckett served as the interim director of athletics at the University of Alabama. Tuckett married Josephine Whittaker of Stockport, England in 1959. They had four daughters (Alison, Shannon, Kendall, and Erin), 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.