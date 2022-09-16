SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A former attorney with the Utah Attorney General’s Office was arrested for a second time by Detectives.

Gary Lee Bell, 66, of Spanish Fork was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 13, after Detectives found child pornography they believe he produced. Bell has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony, aggravated sodomy on a child, a first degree felony, and 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second degree felony.

A judge has ordered that Bell be held without bail.

Bell was previously arrested and booked into jail on Aug. 24 on sexual exploitation of a minor charges after Detectives said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being downloaded.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and went to Bell’s home where he was arrested and officials seized several electronic devices.

Bell was released on Sept. 6 when a Judge ordered he be released and that he wear a GPS tracker.

Following the seizure of electronic devices from Bell’s home, the Devices were analyzed. The lead Detective viewed the content of a memory card and said to have found it to have images and video showing a young child being sexually abused. The Detective reportedly recognized items in the images from photos taken in Bell’s home by crime scene technicians when police first arrested Bell on Aug. 24.

A police report says the Detective was able to confirm the images were taken from Bell’s phone and items in the photos did match items in Bell’s home the first day he was arrested. Detectives believe these images and video were actually produced by Bell and not just downloaded by him.