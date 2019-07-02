Formal charges delayed for suspect in Mackenzie Lueck’s murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Formal charges against the man suspected of killing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck will not be filed until next week, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.



Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on June 28th. He’s being held without bail on suspicion of Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, Obstruction of Justice and Desecration of a Human Body.



Last Friday Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill predicted a three-day window for filing charges.



“These are allegations that my office will now, we’ve been working with law enforcement, Salt Lake City PD,” Gill said. “We’ll go through our formal screening process within the next 72 hours or so.”

But on Tuesday, the Third District Court granted a motion to extend Ajayi’s jail hold, giving prosecutors more time to review all the physical and digital evidence police have collected and continue to seek.



“We have a lot to do in the investigation,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Monday at a vigil for Lueck. “That’s our commitment to the family, to the community that we will pour. We will continue with that effort. We will continue with that drive until we have justice for Mackenzie.”

Ajayi was arrested for stealing an iPad in 2012 and was investigated for rape in 2014 but no charges were filed in either case.

The District Attorney’s Office statement said that Mr. Ajayi, like all suspects, is considered innocent until proven guilty.

