Forest Service says Payson Canyon is recovering nicely from devastating complex fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Payson Canyon is the gateway to the popular Nebo Loop and home to numerous recreational opportunities.

Today, the area is well on the way to recovery after two devastating wildfires last year.

Take a drive up the canyon and the signs of restoration are all around.

The canyon has come a long way since the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain Fires merged to take out more than 120,000 acres in September 2018.

“It did burn over approximately 90.25 miles of trail, both motorized non-motorized, it burned over our Black Hawk Campground and many of our roads,” said Sarah Linders with the U.S. Forest Service.

Now, 90% of the roads are open again, and 80% of the trails will be open by the end of this month.

The Forest Service says it’s a priority because of what this canyon means to the area.

“This canyon is very important to people. The recreation here is really very high quality, so people want to get in here to recreate. So, that was a main focus of ours, to get them back in the areas,” said Linders.

And, the effort got an assist from mother nature.

“The cumulative effect of the snow load and the really wet spring brought a lot of vegetation growth back to the canyon, so it’s recovering nicely,” Linders said.

The remaining 15 to 20% of the trails likely won’t open again until next year.

