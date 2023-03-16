SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Football players from Brigham Young University and Utah State University joined forces with members of the Utah State Legislature Thursday morning, March 16, to lend a hand at the Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City.

In partnership with the Utah Pork Producers Association, Smithfield Foods, and Jimmer Fredette’s Foundation, the organizations made a commitment to donate 50 pounds of protein for every point scored this past football season by BYU and Utah State.

This commitment paid off in full this morning as the groups helped to compile a massive 35,000-pound protein donation for the Utah Food Bank — enough to fill a semi-truck for delivery.

Both football teams from Brigham Young University and Utah State University scored plenty of points for this campaign during their 2022 seasons.

According to ESPN, the Utah State Aggies scored a total of 291 points in 2022, while the BYU Cougars scored 407 points overall to finish out the season.

The Utah Food Bank, which was founded in 1904, works to support approximately 289,000 Utahns who suffer from food insecurity. With the support the organization received last year, they were able to distribute roughly 56.1 million meals to people facing hunger in Utah.

This same week, Governor Spencer Cox worked with faith-based congregations, organizations, and residents to collaborate with Utah Food Bank for the statewide Feed Utah Food Drive.

Further information on making a donation can be found on the Utah Food Bank website.