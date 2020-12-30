Football community, fans continue paying tribute to Utah’s Ty Jordan

(ABC4) – The college football community continues to pay tribute to standout University of Utah running back Ty Jordan, who died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas Day.

Police in Denton, Texas, say they responded to a report of a gunshot victim at around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas. The individual, later identified as 19-year-old Jordan, accidentally shot himself in the hip, according to the preliminary investigation.

Officers began administering first aid, but Jordan, who grew up in the Dallas area, later died at a Dallas-area hospital.

According to Denton Police, the gun was accidentally discharged.

While the medical examiner’s office has determined the cause of Jordan’s death, there is no word yet on the manner of his death.

On Saturday, the University of Utah lit the “U” above the school as they do after every football victory in honor of Jordan. U of U friends and rivals took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute and mourn the death of Jordan.

The Pac-12 Network says it will air “several of his top performances” in honor and memory of Jordan. This will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

In honor & memory of @Utah_Football's Ty Jordan, we will air several of his top performances on Wednesday, Dec. 30, beginning at 6 p PT / 7 p MT.



📺 Pac-12 Network

🗓️ Wednesday, Dec. 30

⏰ 6p PT | 7p MT



🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/yy4vmRQzir — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 29, 2020

Jordan was recently named the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year. He had a breakout freshman season, rushing for 597 yards, 6 touchdowns was named 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors. Jordan is the first Utah player to earn conference Freshman of the Year honors in 20 years.

During Tuesday night’s Valero Alamo Bowl, The University of Texas and Colorado University players and coaches linked arms for a moment of silence before kickoff in honor of Jordan and his family.

As we play tonight’s game, we're thinking about @utah_football and Ty Jordan's family. @texasfootball & @CUBuffsFootball link arms for a moment of silence before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/RquybYTbYj — 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 (@valeroalamobowl) December 30, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to create a challenge for Ute fans – run 597 miles for Jordan by the start of the 2021 football season.

I agree. I’m going to commit to running 597 miles miles for Ty Jordan by the start of football season 2021. I will get back to running to honor Ty. RIP Ty Jordan. Gone too soon. I’ll post to keep accountable. Starting Jan 1, 2021. I’m done with 2020. — 597ForTy (@capnwarfare) December 26, 2020

I loved this idea and started a challenge on Nike Run to help me keep track. If anyone wants to join, let me know! I can only invite people I’m friends with on Nike Run but it says friends can invite friends as well, so we can add each other as friends or whatever we need to do. https://t.co/annuLm6sjV pic.twitter.com/rfU8DCc5FO — Sadie Pyne (@Sadiepyne) December 27, 2020

Numerous other universities extended their thoughts and prayers.

No other details are yet available regarding Jordan’s death.