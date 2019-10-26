Football coach’s son receives special donation

HYRUM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 6-year-old boy and his family are receiving a gift from anonymous donors in their community as a way to say thank you to a family who’s given a lot of their time to the local football team.

Senior football players at Mountain Crest High School are presenting head coach Jason Lee and his family with a new wheelchair for their son, Trexton Lee, who has cerebral palsy.

Kathy Szumigala, who’s speaking on behalf of the anonymous donors, said Trexton is growing and getting bigger and is in need of a wheelchair that’s more suitable for his needs and those who take care of him.

“I’m so happy for the opportunity to help out with this whole endeavor because it’s a life-changer,” Szumigala said. “It will allow them to feel good about having to carry him and lug him about and actually enjoy taking him and he’s comfortable the whole time.”

Szimigala says Trexton’s new wheelchair will provide better support for his head, is lightweight and collapsible, can go over rough terrain, reclines and has a visor to protect him from the sun.

The wheelchair is custom fit to Trexton’s body and will fit him for the next few years.

Anonymous donors pitched in $3,122.50 to give this gift to the Lee family.

One of the donors spoke to ABC4 News and said one of the many reasons the donors are choosing to give this wheelchair to the Lee family as a way to say thank you to Coach Lee who has given a lot of his time to the Mustang’s football team.

The donor said Trexton goes to as many home and away games as he can and is the team’s number one fan.

What others are clicking on: