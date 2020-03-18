Food pantry adapting for social distancing

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A local food pantry is changing the way people can pick up their food as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Inside Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry people normally come into shop. But now, no one is allowed inside and pick up is by cart only.

“It’s the first day of the pantry doing social distancing,” said pantry co-founder Mike Carter.

By having people stop by in the parking lot for their groceries, Carter said the American Fork and Spanish Fork pantry locations are taking precautions as COVID-19 continues to impact the world.

“We want to make sure our clients are safe,” Carter said. “That’s why we’re practicing social distancing. We want to make sure that we’re not touching them if they’re within a safe distance from our volunteers that are providing them food.”

Locals who are registered at the pantry said the drive-thru style pick up is a change, but they understand why it’s necessary.

“You just have to get used to the gloves and just people kinda not shaking hands and touching like we’re used to. But other than that, it’s not that bad,” said Cherrie Burt, of Pleasant Grove.

“With the things going on, I feel safe, especially with kids. I prefer to stay in my car and they are always awesome and they support us,” said Ariane Barboza, another Pleasant Grove resident. “So, I think it’s just a different way to keep us safe and to protect by don’t close so, this is awesome.”

Bagging foo and placing it in to-go shopping carts, volunteers are working around the clock to help those in their community.

And while the pantry still has food, there’s a concern and need for more, as resources won’t last forever.

Connect with Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry officials to volunteer or donate.

