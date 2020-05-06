Folsom Trail coming in 2021, will connect Jordan River Parkway Trail to Downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With more and more Utahns taking in the beauty of the outdoors at parks and trailheads around the state, residents in and around Salt Lake City can expect a new trail to open in Utah’s capital city at the end of 2021.

The Folsom Trail is a planned off-street, paved walking & bicycling path connecting the Jordan River Parkway Trail to Downtown SLC. It’s planned to follow a former rail corridor from 500 West at North Temple to the Jordan River Bridge and Fisher Mansion near 200 South.

Courtesy: slc.gov

The concept to build an east to west trail from the Jordan River trail to Downtown Salt Lake began more than two decades ago.

In the Mayor’s recommended fiscal year 2019-2020 budget, $2.1 million was proposed for urban trails, $1.1 million of which was intended for the Folsom Trail. SLC may also see upgrades to the at-grade rail crossings at 800 West and 600 West as part of state railroad safety funds that may be available and applied to this Folsom Trail project.

Courtesy: SLC.GOV/Transportation

Want to give some input on the new trail? You can do so by helping the project team choose the landscaping, lighting, and decorative options for the Folsom Trail by taking a brief online survey where you will determine how to spend a hypothetical “$100”! The survey needs be completed by May 10, 2020.

Construction is anticipated to begin Fall, 2020.

