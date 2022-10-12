TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A busy road that just keeps getting busier — that’s what some Tooele neighbors called their Main Street, a segment of Highway 36.

“In the past five or six years, it’s probably tripled in traffic around here. Yes, it’s been pretty, pretty wild,” neighbor Clifton Pritzkau said.

Pritzkau has lived in Tooele for 50 years. He said back when Tooele was a smaller town, neighbors didn’t worry about the road.

But now, with the city growing, traffic continues to get worse and worse, with cars going well above the speed limit and large semi-trucks constantly passing by as there’s no other alternative route.

“It has really increased, the whole county has increased,” Pritzkau said.

Tuesday night, he said he was chatting with his friend on his porch when he saw a car speed by without the headlights on.

Just seconds later, police said the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

Police said the 35-year-old man in that car died on scene.

Two girls aged 14 and 20 were in the car that was hit and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor.

“I’d say he was going between 80 or 90 when he went by my house, and that’s only two blocks away from where it happened,” Pritzkau said.

He and other neighbors said they wish there was another road for drivers to take, especially as they expect more housing being built in their neighborhood.

Despite their concerns, neighbors said they know Tooele is just going to keep growing and traffic is just going to get worse.