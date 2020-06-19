Follow the Flag honors 1st Lt. Kenneth ‘Kage’ Allen

PERRY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The body of the Northern Utah Air Force pilot who died during a training exercise off the coast of Northern England is back home in the United States.

Follow the Flag decorated the Allen family’s entire street in Perry with flags honoring the fallen soldier.

1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen is from Perry, Utah. The idea to put up flags on the Allen’s street came from neighbors.

“When we showed up Tuesday night, there were 80 volunteers here. Not from us, from the neighborhood itself,” said Ryan Wilcox of Follow the Flag.

Lt. Allen was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron at the Royal Air Force Lakenheath Base. Neighbors say they are proud to have flags in their front yards to honor him.

“We’ve had a ton of community support, everybody’s come out for Lt. Allen couldn’t be prouder to be in this community and to be an American than right now,” said neighbor, Matthew Crager.

Wilcox says Northern Utah has been hit hard, with the recent passing of Officer Nate Lyday and now Lt. Allen.

“They left us a legacy that each of us can be proud of here in Northern Utah, that we can look up to, that we can point our kids towards,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox says many of Follow the Flag volunteers are families they’ve done missions for in the past, building a support system that is permanent.

“That’s highlighted the importance of remembering what is important, of honoring the service of those who have given us something to look up to and using their inspiration to improve the situation that we’re in,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox says Follow the Flag has GoFundMe pages for the Allen family. You can go to their Facebook, Follow the Flag- North Ogden for that information.

