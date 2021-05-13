Florida woman charged in head-on crash that killed Murray woman

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after she was allegedly involved in a head-on crash that killed a Murray woman.

According to police, 21-year-old Nthenya Maingi Patrick of Miami Beach was driving in Kane County when she passed another vehicle in a “no-passing zone.”

She then attempted to pass a semi-truck in the no-passing zone while approaching a hill and struck another vehicle in an oncoming lane.

Annika Jaramillo, 20, from Murray was killed in the crash

Police say Patrick was then airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

She has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of reckless driving.

