Flooding closes part of US-6 in Carbon County

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – Flooding has caused authorities to close a highway in central Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol says US-6 is closed between Soldier Summit and Helper as of 8:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are currently on scene, UHP reports.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, US-6 is closed in both directions from the US-191 Junction in Helper to Soldier Summit.

In the slideshow below are screen grabs of UDOT traffic cameras along US-6 showing the wet conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for a portion of Carbon County – including the above stretch of US-6 – until 10:45 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Carbon County, UT until 10:45 AM MDT pic.twitter.com/GODABb85RD — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 6, 2021

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy says we are dealing with unsettled conditions in the Northern half of the state today, so isolated showers will linger for our Wednesday. Here is the full forecast.