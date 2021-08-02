Flooding at Primary Children’s Hospital forces patients to relocate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Primary Children’s Hospital is in the process of cleaning up flooding that occurred on the west side of the building during Sunday evening’s storm, according to the hospital’s Public Information Officer, Jennifer Toomer-Cook.

Patients located in areas affected by the flooding were safely moved to dry parts of the hospital.

The hospital continues to accept patients at this time, though patients may be directed to other Intermountain hospitals during the cleanup, Toomer-Cook says.

In addition, hospital personnel are rescheduling non-emergency surgeries and other procedures from the flooded areas.

In the video above you can see Salt Lake City’s East High also experienced flooding from Sunday’s storm. Photos and video from the school’s Instagram account show multiple fans or heaters working to dry the floor, which has visible moisture coating it and dirt at the entrance. A generator can also be seen outside the building.