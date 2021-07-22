Flood in Mapleton forces evacuations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Mapleton Police Department

Courtesy: Mapleton Police Department

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Floods caused by severe thunderstorms across the Wasatch Front forced people to evacuate their homes Thursday evening.

The flood was located near the burn scar of the Ether Hollow Fire, a wildfire that continues to burn in the area.

It is unclear how many residents were evacuated, but police said the area was fully evacuated, with all residents at a predetermined evacuation site.

This photo from the Mapleton Police Department shows significant flooding, carrying debris in its wake.

Courtesy: Mapleton Police Department

“As of now (9:15 PM) we are seeing some flow drain out from Quiet Meadow Lane onto the roadway leading toward Bartholomew Park. There is around 6 inches of mud on the roadway thus far,” department officials said in a Facebook post.

Police say the evacuated residents had been preparing for a possible evacuation for months.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the flooding and evacuations.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files