Flood in Mapleton forces evacuations

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Floods caused by severe thunderstorms across the Wasatch Front forced people to evacuate their homes Thursday evening.

The flood was located near the burn scar of the Ether Hollow Fire, a wildfire that continues to burn in the area.

It is unclear how many residents were evacuated, but police said the area was fully evacuated, with all residents at a predetermined evacuation site.

This photo from the Mapleton Police Department shows significant flooding, carrying debris in its wake.

Courtesy: Mapleton Police Department

“As of now (9:15 PM) we are seeing some flow drain out from Quiet Meadow Lane onto the roadway leading toward Bartholomew Park. There is around 6 inches of mud on the roadway thus far,” department officials said in a Facebook post.

Police say the evacuated residents had been preparing for a possible evacuation for months.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the flooding and evacuations.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.