‘Flipping for Freedom’: Utah couple flips home and donates proceeds to human trafficking victims

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah couple is flipping a house in American Fork for a great cause.

Amanda and Bryan Cooper have partnered with the Young Living Donation to raise money by selling the house and donating the proceeds to Hope for Justice to support the battle in ending exploitation and helping human trafficking victims.

Organizers say there will be an open house on Friday for the home. Social distancing will be encouraged during the open house, according to officials

The couple says they learned through their travels that there are about 40.3 million people around the world who are victims of human trafficking. That’s about 13 times the population of Utah or more than double the population of New York City.

“That experience changed us,” the Coopers said. “We became even more passionate about Young Living, its Foundation, and their partnership with Hope for Justice. The Foundation’s support helps Hope for Justice rescue and restore the lives of men, women, and children trapped in abusive and inhumane conditions around the world.

The couple has been flipping homes since they got married 12 years ago and came up with the idea of flipping a house and donating the proceeds to Hope for Justice through the Young Living Foundation.

They call it “Flipping for Freedom.”

With the Flipping for Freedom project, the couple says they are combining their home-flipping skills with their passion for Hope for Justice.

They added that they love that the Foundation encourages everyone to “be one for someone” and think that mission aligns perfectly with Flipping for Freedom.

The Coopers said, “if everyone chooses to be one for someone, we could make an impact on millions of people.”

To help support “Flipping for Freedom” you can:

Donate: All of the proceeds from this fundraiser will be donated to Hope for Justice.

Volunteer: If you are a Utah local and have any kind of construction experience, you can volunteer with them for a day, two days, or more!

Connect them with supplies or services: If you work for or know of a company that would be able to donate supplies, they asked you to email events@younglivingfoundation.org. Their current list of needs include: