SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Delta flight headed from Salt Lake City to Mexico City, Mexico was diverted to El Paso, Texas due to an issue with the aircraft’s cabin pressurization Monday afternoon.

A Delta spokesperson tells ABC4 that the flight landed safely in El Paso and Delta technicians are inspecting the aircraft.

Delta says they are working the plane’s passengers to help them continue their travel to Mexico City.

No further information about the incident has been released.