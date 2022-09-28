SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) leader Warren Jeffs is back on trial as of Monday, September 26.

Victims of the FLDS Church leader have reportedly come forward with testimonies about their experiences, for which Jeffs is currently serving life in a Texas prison.

The United States District Court for the District of Utah will be examining the damages that victims have suffered as a result of Jeffs’ conduct.

The FLDS Church is an offshoot of the LDS Church that allows for polygamy, or, the practice of marrying multiple spouses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Warren Jeffs succeeded his father, Rulon Jeffs, as the “prophet” of the church, and was the sole delegator of wives to their husbands.

Jeffs continued to preach polygamy as a principal doctrine of the church, claiming that it is essential in order to attain the “highest level of salvation.”

Survivors of the church, including Rebecca Musser, who was a former wife of Warren’s father, Rulon, have come forward about the abuse they suffered.

Musser left the church and worked as an activist and author, publishing her book entitled, “The Witness Wore Red: The 19th Wife Who Brought Polygamous Cult Leaders to Justice,” in 2013.

She would become a key witness at Warren Jeffs’ previous trial in addition to helping law enforcement in the analysis of the FLDS church after the 2008 raid of the church’s ranch in Texas.

In 2011, Warren Jeffs was found guilty of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to life in prison. At the time of his arrest, he had 24 wives that were underage.