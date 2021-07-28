Flash floods sweep through the streets of Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Moab is the latest Southern Utah city to get hit with flash floods as storms move across the Beehive State.

Monsoonal flow brought in ample amounts of moisture and led to strong, slow-moving thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall during the evening hours.

These videos show the floods overtaking Main Street in Moab, making it difficult for some cars to get through.

Just after 8 p.m., a strong thunderstorm dropped between 0.4 and 0.8 inches of rain near the city. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are still possible.

“This Southeast flow really opened the door for monsoon moisture to surge into Eastern, Central and Northern Utah today. This is a dangerous situation with campers and hikers in the area, and flash flood concerns will remain high tonight and for the next several days,” Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy said Wednesday.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m. as rain continues to flood small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas throughout Moab.

The areas most impacted will also include Mill Creek, Hunters Canyon, Pack Creek, Dry Fork, North Fork Mill Creek, and Kane Springs Canyon.

The City of Moab has asked people to stay away from low lying areas as crews work on storm drains.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, 4,140 people in Moab area currently without power.

Officials say power is expected to be restored to the area around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Moab city officials advise the public to be cautious during these flash floods, saying in a tweet, “flash flooding in town. Please stay away from low-lying road and parkway crossings. City crews are out and working on clearing storm drains.”

The Moab City Police Department has also advised residents to stay in their homes, saying, “While we understand that seeing the flooding can be exciting, we ask that the public refrain from leaving their homes and especially traveling on our roadways while emergency personnel work.”

Southern Utah just can’t seem to catch a break from flash flooding, after Cedar City declared a state of emergency following flash flooding on Monday.

