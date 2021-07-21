Flash flooding hits Capitol Reef National Park again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Wednesday brought strong storms yet again to parts of the state. While we didn’t see many flash flood warnings, we did have another flash flood at Capitol Reef National Park.

Storms dropped significant rain north and west of the park, and according to the National Park Service rangers, around 7 p.m., a dry wash in the park flooded for the second time this week.

Sulphur Creek is typically dry, but mud and debris flowed through the creek Wednesday evening. This also happened Monday, when heavy rain was caught on camera flowing off the Fruita Cliffs.

According to Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy, the flash flood potential for the area was “probable” today, and will stay that way into tomorrow. Monsoon moisture continues to surge into the state, which makes these storms dangerous for the many visiting our state’s National Parks.

“Utah terrain plays a big role in flash flooding. The areas that have seen flash floods are mountainous and many have Utah’s famous red rock and slick rock. Water is not absorbed in these areas, it gets slapped around and funneled toward lower ground. As a result, a small amount of water can easily cause a mud and debris flow in a typically dry area,” Brophy said.

The threat of scattered thunderstorms will persist in this area through the Pioneer Day weekend.

