WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning during the afternoon on Thursday, August 10, for Zion National Park.

The organization indicated this warning will be in effect until 3:30 p.m. MT.

According to a post on Twitter by NWS, this warning is due to a storm involving heavy rainfall that is currently approaching the area.

This Flash Flood Warning reportedly affects surrounding areas, including Virgin, Springdale, and Rockville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those in these areas are ordered to immediately move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters, according to the post.

“For those with planned outdoor activities in or near the park be aware of rapidly changing, potentially hazardous conditions,” NWS stated.

The warning also indicates the “potential exposure” in these areas of the Flash Flood Warning is expected to affect approximately 2,420 residents and one school.